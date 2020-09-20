William James Swinehart



On Thursday, August 20, 2020, William (Bill) James "Buckeye" Swinehart of Waynesburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with brain cancer. Bill, the youngest of six siblings, was born on July 14, 1953 in Canton, OH, to Annabelle (nee Sellers) and Raymond Swinehart. Bill's passions included fishing for walleye off the bridge at Lock 18, vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Ontario, organizing gatherings and holidays with family and friends, cooking, playing cards, singing loud and proud, cheering on the Steelers and Buckeyes, and watching all professional sports. Bill was an avid angler, predominantly in Hastings, ON, where he began traveling as a child and continued throughout his adulthood. Bill met his former wife, Diane Swinehart (nee Sherwin) in Hastings and was featured on the World Fishing Network as "Ohio Bill," affectionately nicknamed by many locals, as Hastings was voted Ultimate Fishing Town.



Bill was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Larry, and sisters: Rita, Judi, and Linda Lou. He is survived, greatly missed and fondly remembered by so many, including: brother Bobby (Donna); former wife Diane (nee Swinehart); children: Alan (Sarina) and Khrystie (Blair); four grandchildren: (Emma, Samuel, Jack and Andrew), brother in law, Lou and his children: Gigi (Tricia), Rae Ann, Randy (Robin), Michelle (Dan), Lisa Joe, all of the Trilli, Swinehart, and Sherwin families, many loved nieces and nephews, and dear friends, including Cindy Virdo, Gene and Vanessa Shortt, Bob and Karen Schoeppner, Jeremy Rowe, and all family and friends who loved him for his contagious laugh, infectious smile, and kind and generous spirit. A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Shruti Trehan for her wisdom and compassion, as well as Dr. Marsh, Dr. Fyke and the wonderful nurses on 6 South, and the caring staff of Legends Care Center.



A Celebration of Life to honour this amazing man will be held at a later date to be determined in Summer 2021. If desired, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.



