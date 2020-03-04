|
William Jennings Bryan
Harris Jr. 1930 - 2020
On Monday, March 2, 2020, William (Bill) Harris passed away at the age of 89 after a long battle with leukemia. Bill was born in Morristown, Ohio on Nov. 2nd, 1930. He attended Morristown School until he left to help raise his two brothers and two sisters. In 1950, he moved to Massillon and began work at Republic Steel. He left Massillon in 1951 when he was drafted into the Army, serving in Alaska with Battery D of the 502nd AAA Gun Battalion at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks. Upon honorable discharge in 1953, he returned to Morristown and subsequently moved back to Massillon. On Oct. 29th of 1954, he married Shirley Anita Williams of Bannock, Ohio, who was residing in Canton at the time. They moved to their current home in Perry Heights (Massillon) in 1957. Their son, William Bryan was born on May 5th of 1957 and son, Keith Allen was born on Jan. 1, 1962. Bill lived in the Perry Heights home until his passing. Bill enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, growing both vegetables and roses. He frequently participated in neighborhood sports in the summer, and sled riding in the winter. Bill made friends wherever he went. He was an avid reader. Bill was a longstanding member of the Masons, Clinton Lodge 47.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Jennings Bryan Harris Sr., and his mother, Margaret (Saxon) Harris; and siblings Delora, Relda, and Richard. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley, his two sons, Bryan and Keith and his brother Walt.
A private service for family members will be held on Friday, March 6th at Calvary Cemetery in Perry Heights.
