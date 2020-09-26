William John Filliez
age 71, of Canton, passed away Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Feb. 16, 1949 in Massillon, Ohio, son to the late William J. Filliez Sr. and Doris (Zastrow) Filliez. John was of the Catholic faith. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, worked for Republic Steel and had been a member of the Massillon American Legion and F.O.E. #190.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice M. Filliez and sister, Veronica Filliez. He is survived by his brother, Thomas E. Filliez, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
With social distancing guidelines in place and masks required, calling hours will be held Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with a service to follow. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to send their condolences online may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
.
