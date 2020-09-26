1/
William John Filliez
William John Filliez

age 71, of Canton, passed away Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Feb. 16, 1949 in Massillon, Ohio, son to the late William J. Filliez Sr. and Doris (Zastrow) Filliez. John was of the Catholic faith. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, worked for Republic Steel and had been a member of the Massillon American Legion and F.O.E. #190.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice M. Filliez and sister, Veronica Filliez. He is survived by his brother, Thomas E. Filliez, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

With social distancing guidelines in place and masks required, calling hours will be held Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with a service to follow. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to send their condolences online may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
