William John
Whitmore, Sr.
A memorial service celebrating the life of William John Whitmore, Sr., will be conducted at 4:00 p.m.. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Navarre. Pastor Brent Gundlah will officiate and a private burial will follow. A Last Alarm Ceremony by the Stark County Fire Fighters Association will precede the memorial service at 4 p.m. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 3-4:00 p.m. in the church. The family has suggested memorial contributions to advance the missions and ministries of LifeCare Hospice (of Wayne County) or St. Paul UCC of Navarre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,
www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019
