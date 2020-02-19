Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
the Little Flower Catholic Church
William Joseph "Bill" Lupe Sr.

William Joseph "Bill" Lupe Sr. Obituary
William "Bill" Joseph Lupe Sr.,

age 67, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 after battling an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Canton and a 1971 graduate of Oakwood High School.

Preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Carmella G. (Anthony) Lupe. William is survived by his sons, William J. Lupe Jr. and Robert A. Lupe; his grandchildren, Kyra and Mason Lupe of Black Hawk, Colo; and his sister, Marianne (Fred) D'Orazio of North Canton.

The scheduled 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Little Flower Catholic Church will be celebrated in Bill's memory. A private family entombment will be held at a later date at North Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2020
