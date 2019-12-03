|
|
William K. Borowsky
81, of Massillon passed away on November 30, 2019. William was born in Canton, Ohio on May 22, 1938 to the late Emil and Clara Borowsky. He served in the US Marine Corps, retired from Luntz Corp., loved fishing, drag racing and motorcycles. William enjoyed stopping at Lews for his morning coffee for the last 30 years.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife Rae Borowsky; son Eric Borowsky; sister Beverly Borowsky and brother Carl Borowsky. He is survived by his son Michael Borowsky; grandchildren Jordan Borowsky and Eric Borowsky and niece Gail (Mark) Kutz.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family invites you to visit
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019