Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for William Borowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. Borowsky


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William K. Borowsky Obituary
William K. Borowsky

81, of Massillon passed away on November 30, 2019. William was born in Canton, Ohio on May 22, 1938 to the late Emil and Clara Borowsky. He served in the US Marine Corps, retired from Luntz Corp., loved fishing, drag racing and motorcycles. William enjoyed stopping at Lews for his morning coffee for the last 30 years.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife Rae Borowsky; son Eric Borowsky; sister Beverly Borowsky and brother Carl Borowsky. He is survived by his son Michael Borowsky; grandchildren Jordan Borowsky and Eric Borowsky and niece Gail (Mark) Kutz.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -