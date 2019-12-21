|
William L. "Bill" Milner Sr.
Age 67, of Minerva. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Steiner-Milner; two children, Bill (Jennifer) Milner Jr. and Bobbi Martin; five grandchildren.
A celebration of life gathering will be Dec. 24, 2019 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. with military honors at 3 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019