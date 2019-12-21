Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Milner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. "Bill" Milner Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. "Bill" Milner Sr. Obituary
William L. "Bill" Milner Sr.

Age 67, of Minerva. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Steiner-Milner; two children, Bill (Jennifer) Milner Jr. and Bobbi Martin; five grandchildren.

A celebration of life gathering will be Dec. 24, 2019 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. with military honors at 3 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -