WILLIAM L. "BILL" PARKER
William "Bill" L. Parker

age 78, passed away on July 13, 2020, following an extended illness, surrounded by family. He was born in Canton on August 4, 1941, to the late Lawrence and Olive Parker. Bill was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the 1960s. He retired from the Timken Steel Company after 35 years. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post #44 and the Canton Ex-Newsboys. He was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Altar Guild. He was a Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tricia Parker; and sister, Daveda Piero. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Parker; daughter, Lori (Ken) Parker-Darash; grandchildren: Jasmine Duffield, Sydney and Rachel Darash, U.S. Army 2Lt. Jackson Darash; great-granddaughter, Annie Parker-Gresswell; and sisters, Cheryl Klingmann, and Patricia Parker.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday July 17, 2020, at the St. John's Lutheran Church of Massillon with Pastor John Telloni officiating. His final resting place will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at: www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church of Massillon
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
