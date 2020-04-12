|
William (Bill) L. Staugh, Jr.
of Canton, passed away April 4, 2020, after a long battle with the genetic disorder A1AD. Bill was born on August 30, 1958 to William L. Staugh, Sr. and Dortha Faye (Moore) Staugh.
He is survived by his son, Jack (Lindsey Mueller); sister, Dianna (Rick) Kee; niece, Laura (Carl) Morrison; nephew, Jason (Sally) Petitte; caregiver, Julia (Chuck) Zimmerman; and best friend, Betsi Bellamy. Due to A1AD, Bill was the recipient of a liver transplant on December 17, 2011, his second birth day. The family is grateful to all donors who give the gift of life. Bill was proud to serve the Ohio Military Reserve (OHMR), currently deployed as an adjunct to the Ohio State National Guard. To the members of the 1st CS Battalion, 4th CSS Brigade, he was known as Major Staugh. He also earned the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award and served three years as Chairman of the Geauga County Boy Scouts Association.
During these difficult times, Bill's immediate family have held a private burial service. At sometime this summer when we can all gather safely, we will bring together his extended family and friends to share their thoughts and antidotes of him. In honor of Bill's wishes, if you choose to make a donation, that you make it to: State Guard Assoc. of Ohio, 253 Estates Ln., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 or Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhoime.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020