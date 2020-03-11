|
|
William Lee "Bill" Cowgar "Together Again"
92, of Uhrichsville, passed away in his home on Friday, March 6, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born Oct. 29, 1927 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Robert and Madelyn Cowgar. After dropping out of high school, Bill enlisted in the US Navy where he served his country during World War II. Following the war, Bill worked many different jobs, with his main profession being a welder for the former Republic Steel Company. In his spare time, Bill loved working on Ford cars and trucks.
In December of 1983, Bill married the former Jackoline Mary McCreery who preceded him in death on July 5, 2008. Surviving are his children, Patricia (Jerry) Babarcik, William (Joyce) Cowgar, and Catherine Cowgar; grandchildren, Heather Baker, Susan (Rob) Bieterman, Jennifer Gray, Joe Babarcik, Dave Beeson, and Dan Beeson; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles (Eileen) Cowgar. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Jane Lynn; sister, Shirley Cowgar; nephew, Chuckie Cowgar; and two infant brothers.
In keeping with his wishes, Bill will be cremated, and a memorial service, officiated by Pastor Jon Campbell will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Today) at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020