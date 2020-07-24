William Lee Marteney
age 57 of Minerva, passed away at his home from COVID-19 on Monday, July 20, 2020. William was born in Alliance, Ohio on Nov. 19, 1962 to Thomas L. and Shirley Ann (Wilson) Cline. William is survived by three sisters, Audrey Marteney of Minerva, Wanda (Pat) Sheridan of Athens, and Bonnie (Tom) Tarelton of Applecreek; and three brothers, Thomas (Jean) Marteney of Minerva, Charles (Barbara) Marteney of Creston, and Neil "Squeak" Marteney of Minerva. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Marteney and a niece, Loretta Long.
Following cremation, burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
