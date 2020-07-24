1/
William Lee Marteney
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lee Marteney

age 57 of Minerva, passed away at his home from COVID-19 on Monday, July 20, 2020. William was born in Alliance, Ohio on Nov. 19, 1962 to Thomas L. and Shirley Ann (Wilson) Cline. William is survived by three sisters, Audrey Marteney of Minerva, Wanda (Pat) Sheridan of Athens, and Bonnie (Tom) Tarelton of Applecreek; and three brothers, Thomas (Jean) Marteney of Minerva, Charles (Barbara) Marteney of Creston, and Neil "Squeak" Marteney of Minerva. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Marteney and a niece, Loretta Long.

Following cremation, burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley

330-868-4114

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
July 24, 2020
Your family is in my prayers during this difficult time. Stay strong and safe.
A concerned individual
Friend
July 24, 2020
You were one of the nicest guys I knew and I’m proud that you were my brother. My you RIP. LOVE YOU
Rosie Wigington
Family
July 23, 2020
You will be missed we all loved you like a brother ❤
Lisa will Jered
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bill was a good friend a very generous person and we will miss his Friendship and sense of humor
Rick and Jackie Anthony
Friend
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
July 22, 2020
Rhoda Williams
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Billy you will be missed. Please say hello to my mamma and dad and all that have passed ahead of you.
Cindy Milbrodt
Family
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MARDI
Friend
July 22, 2020
You will be missed, will always in are heart's. RIP BILLY
Judy Henderhan
Family
July 22, 2020
Sorry so for your lose our condolences are with the family. Rest in peace william
Brandy Peffer
Friend
July 22, 2020
Billy was like a father to me, he was there for us when we had no one else. He will be forever missed and in our memories.
Rebecca Wilson
Family
July 21, 2020
Jack & I will miss you Billy. Always so happy to see you. Thanks for the Christmas Trees. RIP Billy.
Debbie Duffy
July 21, 2020
R.i.p love you and will be missed
Angel Hardman
July 21, 2020
One Season,
Billy let Jamie Wilson and myself use his woodsplitter up at Uncle Butchs.
We broke it.
Billy fixed the switch.
Back to work.
Billy had your back.
~Rest our loved ones Lord, amen~

Shawn Hawkins
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rip Billy
Michele Metzger
Friend
July 21, 2020
RIP Billy. Gone to miss you , Sympathy & Prayers to the Family.
Ron & Nellie Shirley
Family
July 21, 2020
BILL WAS A FINE FELLOW, HE WILL BE MISSED.....
Janet Lautzenheiser
Friend
July 21, 2020
Oh dear Bill, gone too soon. what a good guy, full of fun, jokes, and pranks.
Loved his whole family. Always enjoyed seeing you. Always had a big bear hug, you will be missed, you'll never be forgotten.
Latricia Marteney Haynam
Family
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Corinne Klingensmith
Friend
July 21, 2020
RIP Billy your going to be missed love you
Eric Shirley
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved