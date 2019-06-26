|
William "Willie" Long
William "Willie" Braxton Long, 83, of Burnaby, British Columbia, passed away June 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. William was born March 19, 1936, to Anthony and Nola May Long, in Massillon, Ohio, the middle of three children. Willie was an exceptional
athlete, excelling in football, track and baseball in both high school and college. At Washington High School, he was a top rushing touchdown leader for the Tigers in 1955. A popular student, he was voted class president his senior year. After graduating in 1957, Willie studied sociology and psychology at Muskingum College and the University of New Mexico. Beyond sports, Willie dedicated his life to public service and teaching, focusing on troubled youth for most of his career. He served in VISTA, (Volunteers in Service to America, the American Domestic Peace Corps), in Las Vegas and Lorain, Ohio, before becoming program director of the Massillon Boy's Club. In 1965 he relocated to Canada where he became assistant executive director for the Ottawa Boys' Club, taught physical education at Douglas College, and ran a job entry program for high school dropouts. Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, Willie enjoyed singing with the Vancouver Welsh Men's Choir, volunteering at youth groups, and watching his grandchildren play football.
Willie is survived by his wife Margot along with three children, Terence Long of Oakland, Calif., and Christopher Long and Celina Johnson of Surrey, B.C.; six grandchildren, K'mai Johnson, Khalik Johnson, Khai Johnson, Kah'ri Johnson, Finn Long and Zoe Long; his sister, Annie Long of Massillon; and many loving relatives and life-long friends. Willie was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister, Emma Watson, also of Massillon.
A celebration of Willie's life was held on June 5 in Surrey, British Columbia.
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019