William Lynn "Bill" Chandler



67 of Dover, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was a devoted husband and father. He was born to the late William Leonard and still surviving Mary B. (Starkey) Chandler of Stillwater, OH now residing at New Dawn Health Care Center in Dover. William graduated from Claymont High School in 1971. He spent two years in training at Twin City Hospital in Dennison as an X-ray technician. Bill spent 38 years working at both Doctors Hospital & Affinity Medical Center in Massillon as Director of Radiology and Cardiovascular Services.



He is survived by his loving wife of forty-six years, Susan (Pongratz) Chandler, and one son, Scott Chandler of Miamisburg, OH. Also, surviving are his sister Karen (Jess) Hluch and seven nieces and nephews. There were two children, Gavin and Aleah Goodall, (Matt and Laura Goodall of New Philadelphia), who were a significant part of his life in his later years. Bill was preceded in death by his father William and his brother Jeffrey Chandler. William was a member of the 11th Street Church of God in Uhrichsville. He served many years as song leader, Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, trustee, and church treasurer.



A funeral service will be held at Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover with Pastor Earl Miller officiating on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Dover Burial Park. Family and friends may call one hour before the service on Saturday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and government orders, masks will be required. To sign an online guestbook for William, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. The family wishes to sincerely thank and welcome donations to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commerical Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 for their amazing care and family support during William's final days. Donations can also be made to the 11th Street Church of God, 1033 1/2 N. Water Rear, Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683.



