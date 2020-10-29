1/
WILLIAM LYNN BILL CHANDLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lynn "Bill" Chandler

A funeral service will be held at Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover with Pastor Earl Miller officiating on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Dover Burial Park. Family and friends may call one hour before the service on Saturday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and government orders, masks will be required. To sign an online guestbook for William, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. The family wishes to sincerely thank and welcome donations to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commerical Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 for their amazing care and family support during William's final days. Donations can also be made to the 11th Street Church of God, 1033 1/2 N. Water Rear, Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 28, 2020
I was a pharmacist at Doctors Hospital and interacted with Bill on numerous occasions. Also, we held a short Bible study once a week for many years. God bless his family. Rest in peace with Jesus, Bill!!!!
Gary Stock
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I worked with Bill at Lauren inspecting parts he was a very nice person!
Laura Murphy
Coworker
October 28, 2020
To the Chandler Family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I can remember watching Bill help the Mustang basketball teams win many games in his career. Also, my Aunt and Uncle Dragovich’s were fond of you all.
God Bless and Comfort you.
Nic Borojevich
Friend
October 28, 2020
My name is also William Chandler. I worked with Bill at Doctors Hospital from 1983 to 1986. I an sorry for your loss. May God comfort you through this time of sorrow. R.I.H. Bill until we meet again.
William B. Chandler and Family
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved