William M. Bailey
Age 50, of East Sparta, passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday June 25, 2019. He was born April 20, 1969 in Canton. He was a self-employed truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Bailey; grandmother, Ruby Bailey. William is survived by his wife, Vickie L. (Martin) to whom he was married 28 years; five children, Chelsea, Brittany, William, Kimberly and Joseph Bailey; six grandchildren, Gabriella, Hayden, Brayden, Zoey, Gia and McKenzie; one brother, Roger (Anna) Bailey; two sisters, Terri (Bradley) Nicsinger and Marcy Bailey (Darryl Piles); numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.
Friends and family will be received Friday June 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019