|
|
William M. Howard
94, of North Canton, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born in Canton on September 29, 1925 to the late William and Edna Howard. William proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of G Company of the 143rd Regiment, 36th Division, where he was a combat infantryman and machine gunner. He also served with the 10th Engineers during post war time. In 2010, William was honored by the citizens of Ribeauville`, France for liberating their village in 1944. William retired from the United States Post Office in 1990, following 37 years of employment. He was a lifemember of DAV. He enjoyed doing work around his home and loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his infant daughter Lynn Marie Howard; sister Dorothy Guht and brother James Howard. He leaves his loving wife Norma Jean Howard, whom he married on October 1, 1948; children, retired Judge Michael (Debra) Howard, Dr. William Howard, Janice (Jack) Laubacher and John Howard; grandchildren, William (Liliana) Howard, Elizabeth (Jeff) Orloski, Sarah (Jim) LaPierre, Katherine Howard, Courtney Howard, Shannon Howard, Michael Laubacher and Jen Laubacher; six great grandchildren and his sister Shirley Guist.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th St. NW North Canton, OH 44720, with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at the church. The family would like to send a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Aultman MICU for the wonderful care given to William. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708 or to Faith United Methodist Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019