William M. Howard
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th St. NW North Canton, OH 44720, with Pastor Cara Stultz Costello officiating. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at the church. The family would like to send a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Aultman MICU for the wonderful care given to William. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708 or to Faith United Methodist Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019