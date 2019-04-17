Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
William M. Steinberg III


1952 - 2019
William M. Steinberg III Obituary
William M. Steinberg, III 1952-2019

66, of Massillon, passed away Monday, April 15th, at home with loved ones. Born in Massillon, on June 1, 1952, a son of the late William M Jr and Grace Marie (Smith) Steinberg. Retired from Alcoa, he loved cars and drag racing.

He is survived by daughters, Jennie (Richard Karnes) Steinberg, of Massillon, Theresa (Tim) Benson, of Massillon, Mary Yingling, of Massillon, Deanna Steinberg, of San Palblo, Calif.; sons, William (Leann) Steinberg, of Minerva, Sean Steinberg, of Nevada, Richard Steinberg, of Massillon, Charles Steinberg, of Massillon; sisters, Sherry (John) Woods, of Rosburg, Wash., Sue Steinberg, of Massillon; brother, Robert Steinberg, of Massillon; 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Karnes officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of service. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019
