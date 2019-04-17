|
William M. Steinberg, III 1952-2019
66, of Massillon, passed away Monday, April 15th, at home with loved ones. Born in Massillon, on June 1, 1952, a son of the late William M Jr and Grace Marie (Smith) Steinberg. Retired from Alcoa, he loved cars and drag racing.
He is survived by daughters, Jennie (Richard Karnes) Steinberg, of Massillon, Theresa (Tim) Benson, of Massillon, Mary Yingling, of Massillon, Deanna Steinberg, of San Palblo, Calif.; sons, William (Leann) Steinberg, of Minerva, Sean Steinberg, of Nevada, Richard Steinberg, of Massillon, Charles Steinberg, of Massillon; sisters, Sherry (John) Woods, of Rosburg, Wash., Sue Steinberg, of Massillon; brother, Robert Steinberg, of Massillon; 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Karnes officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of service. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019