Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
William M. Triner Sr.


1929 - 2019
William M. Triner Sr. Obituary
William M. Triner Sr.

age 90 of Massillon, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1929 in Canton to the late AJ and Nadine (Huffman) Triner. William was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Kent State University. Following his education, William was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War, where he was awarded two Bronze Stars. In 1954, he married Norma Jean Steele of Canton.

In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his loving wife of 23 years, Norma Jean, his twin sons Daniel and David, and sister Betty Eckstein. He is survived by daughter Beth (Jay) Palmer of Texas, sons William (Jackie) Triner Jr. of Dalton and Todd (Cheryl Fischnich) Triner of Massillon, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.

Private burial will take place at a later date in St. Clements Parrish Cemetery, in Navarre. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019
