Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beech Mennonite Church
10037 Easton Street
Louisville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Beech Mennonite Church
10037 Easton Street
Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM M. WILLIAMS


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM M. WILLIAMS Obituary
William M. Williams 1943-2019

Age 75, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born March 29, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Roland and Marguerite (Darby) Williams. Bill was an Army Veteran. He retired from the Timken Company after 35 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, camping, swimming and spending time with family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Conrad) Williams; two daughters, Melissa (Scott) Kiko, Angela (Aaron Dunn) Williams; three grandchildren, Derek and Haley Kiko, Macie Dunn. Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister; Debbie and a brother, Terry.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Beech Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Mennonite Church. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now