William M. Williams 1943-2019
Age 75, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born March 29, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Roland and Marguerite (Darby) Williams. Bill was an Army Veteran. He retired from the Timken Company after 35 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, camping, swimming and spending time with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Conrad) Williams; two daughters, Melissa (Scott) Kiko, Angela (Aaron Dunn) Williams; three grandchildren, Derek and Haley Kiko, Macie Dunn. Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister; Debbie and a brother, Terry.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Beech Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Mennonite Church. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019