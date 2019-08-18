|
William "Bill" Milner, Sr.
William "Bill" Milner, Sr., of Minerva passed away August 12, 2019 at the age of 67. He was born July 18, 1952 in Canton, OH. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Milner, AKA Moanie.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Steiner); son, Bill (Jennifer) Milner Jr.; granddaughter, Jerzee Milner whom he loved to watch cheer and do gymnastics; grandson, Alex Milner of Ft. Benning, GA whom he was so very proud of; daughter, Bobbi Cecil of North Carolina; grandchildren, Natalie, Allison and Jarrett, of Vera Beach, FL. He loved all of his grandchildren with every ounce of his body. At 262 pounds, which equals 4192 ounces, that's a lot of love. He is also survived by his father, Emerson Milner.
In keeping with the families wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are planned. Condolences can be shared with the family at:
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019