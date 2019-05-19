|
William "Billy" Norman Meyer
A resident of the Heritage House of Virginia,
Garrisonville, VA, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Billy was the loving son of Virgil Meyer and Sally Ann Meyer, nee: Jurliss; and the loving brother of Kent and Stephen Meyer and sister-in-law, Anne Meyer; he was the uncle of Benjamin, Catherine, Joseph, and Zachary.
A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on May
23, 2019, at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 13807
Poplar Tree Road, Chantilly, VA 20151. Interment will be at Fairfax Memorial Park on Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA, immediately following the Mass.
Demaine Funeral Home, 703-385-1110
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019