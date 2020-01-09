Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
William P. Cadden Obituary
William P. Cadden

age 69, died Wednesday after an apparent heart attack. He was a life resident of Canton, 1968 graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, graduate of Stark State College and was a retired self-employed painter.

Survived by his daughters, Christina (Thomas) Steyer and Sara (Colm) Walsh; grandchildren, Jake and Josh Steyer and Mary Rose and Rory Walsh; sisters, Kathy Swager, Sr. Martha Cadden C.D.S., Melanie (Stephen) Marshall, Eileen Cadden, Mary Cadden and Barbara (Mike) Muniz and brothers, Thomas and Leo Cadden. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Aline Cadden; sister, Frances Cadden and brothers, Paul and Jerome Cadden.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist for a Mass of Christian Burial with the Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020
