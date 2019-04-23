|
|
William Paul Kemp, Jr.
Of Canton, Ohio, proud WWII Naval Veteran, baker, animal-lover, former parade clown, sports-lover, stained-glass maker, famously stubborn, barbecuer, car-winner, top-notch bowler and horseshoe player, senior olympic gold medal awardee, great dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and general hell-raiser received his last call on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He died of heart disease in his home with his family. He was 93.
Calling Hours will be held at Arnold's Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N., Canton on Thursday, April 25 from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday, April 26 from 10-11 a.m. A procession will form at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to North Lawn Cemetery for a graveside service with full military honors.
Paul was born in Canton in 1925. A defining moment in his life came in 1943 during World War II when the then 18-year-old, joined the U.S. Navy in the summer before his senior year. A Petty Officer Second Class, Paul served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign from July, 26, 1943 to his honorable discharge on February, 2 1946. He served on LST 1055 and then the USS Thetis Bay as a baker, and often said that his years in the Navy were the happiest years of his life. Upon his return, he graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 1946 and immediately put his baking skills to work with Nickels Bakery. It didn't take long for Paul to find his way to his life's career at Ford Motor Company where he retired as foreman after 39. He forged life-long friends there,and helped instigate many a story that is retold and laughed about to this day. He continued to meet with several of his fellow-retirees every Friday at their favorite breakfast spot, Lowry's in East Canton. Following retirement, he kept the jokes and cars rolling at the local Marathon Gas Station because he simply didn't want to be bored. It could be said that Paul never met a stranger and he thoroughly enjoyed embarrassing his wife and children whenever possible. Paul loved baking. His Christmas cookies and fruitcakes were a treasured gift to family and friends. Whether he gave them to his bowling team and care facilities to sweeten a friend's day, or in gift packages sent to family, these always made Christmas special with a taste of home and an extra tablespoon of love. He will be greatly missed.
Paul is preceded in death by parents, Thalia and William Paul Kemp, Sr.; sisters, Ellen Messik and Amy Holmes; nephew, Duane Messik; and his first wife, Eliza Helen Kemp. He is survived by second wife of nearly 54 years, Carole Lee; his brother, John Lawrence (Sandra) Kemp; his children, Carolyn Kemp; Betty (Richard) Hill; William (Linda) Kemp; Richard (Lisa) Kemp; Tammy (Pat) Angione; Kim (Mick) Blye and Paul (Susan) Kemp; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a wonderfully rowdy bunch of nieces and nephews. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Aultman Hospital's Hospice Care Program.
Arnold Canton 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019