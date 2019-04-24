|
William Paul
Kemp, Jr.
Calling Hours will be held at Arnold's Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N., Canton on Thursday, April 25 from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday, April 26 from 10-11 a.m. A procession will form at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to North Lawn Cemetery for a graveside service with full military honors.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Aultman Hospital's Hospice Care Program.
Arnold Canton
330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
