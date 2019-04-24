Home

William Paul Kemp Jr.

William Paul Kemp Jr. Obituary
William Paul

Kemp, Jr.

Calling Hours will be held at Arnold's Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N., Canton on Thursday, April 25 from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday, April 26 from 10-11 a.m. A procession will form at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to North Lawn Cemetery for a graveside service with full military honors.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Aultman Hospital's Hospice Care Program.

Arnold Canton

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
