Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Canton Christian Home
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Canton Christian Home
William Paul Krumlauf

William Paul Krumlauf Obituary
William Paul Krumlauf

Age 92 died Thursday. He was a life resident of Canton, 1944 graduate of Lincoln High School, retired from CSX Railroad and a member of Christ the Servant Parish and Canton Council #341 Knights of Columbus. Paul was an avid bowler and youth baseball coach.

Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Dody" Krumlauf; daughter, Wendy Demitroff; and granddaughter, Shannon Goebel. Survived by his daughters, Mary (Randy) Shank and Dana (Ken Miller) Blackledge; sons, Doug, Steve and Phillip (Maria) Krumlauf; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Glenn and Gene (Wilma) Krumlauf.

Friends may call Monday from 12-1 p.m. at the Canton Christian Home followed by a service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Darrell Maze officiating. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canton Christian Home. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019
