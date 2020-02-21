|
William R. Ackerman
69, of Canton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15th, at his residence. Born in Canton on Sept. 11, 1950, a son of the late Andrew Fisher Ackerman and Agnes Mary (Crowl) Ackerman, also preceded in death by son, Matthew James Ackerman in 2015; two sisters, Johann Ackerman, Kay J Proctor, and one brother, Walter Ackerman. Besides his wife, Dorothy (Schreckengaust) Ackerman, he is survived by one son, Nathaniel (Debi) Ackerman, of Canton; two brothers, Robert L. (Mary) Ackerman, of Malvern, Daniel L (Glenda) Ackerman, of Minerva; five grandchildren, Luke, David, Emmalena, Christian, and Abigail; as well as many nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22nd in the Apostolics of Canton Church, 901 Dueber Ave SW, Canton, OH 44706, with Pastor Eric Foster officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of service. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
