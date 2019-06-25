|
|
William R. Bailey
82, of North Canton, passed away Monday, June 24th, at Windsor Medical Center. Born in Canton, on October 31, 1936, a son of the late Raymond and Florence (Carpenter) Bailey, also preceded in death by wife, Nancy (Gardner) Bailey.
Survived by daughter, Laura (Papo) Rey, of Canton; son, Dale (Christine) Bailey, of Wheaton, Ill.; brother, David (Nancy) Bailey, of Louisville; four grandchildren, Brad Washburn, Bailey Gensley, Andrew Bailey and Adam Bailey.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date however you may leave your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned
Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019