William R. Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William R. Bailey Obituary
William R. Bailey

82, of North Canton, passed away Monday, June 24th, at Windsor Medical Center. Born in Canton, on October 31, 1936, a son of the late Raymond and Florence (Carpenter) Bailey, also preceded in death by wife, Nancy (Gardner) Bailey.

Survived by daughter, Laura (Papo) Rey, of Canton; son, Dale (Christine) Bailey, of Wheaton, Ill.; brother, David (Nancy) Bailey, of Louisville; four grandchildren, Brad Washburn, Bailey Gensley, Andrew Bailey and Adam Bailey.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date however you may leave your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019
