Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the Burton home
William R. "Butch" Burton

William R. "Butch" Burton Obituary
William R. "Butch" Burton

Butch went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 69 on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He passed peacefully in his beloved home surrounded by those he loved most. Butch was born in Pennington Gap, Va., on Nov. 6, 1949 to the late William Lester and Dora Darlene (Etter) Burton. He was the devoted and loving husband of Franci (Brady) Burton, the love of his life, for 47 years. In addition to his parents, Butch is preceded in death by his, sister, Judy Cramer. Butch is survived by his wife, Franci; children, Mindi Burton and Michael (Anna) Burton; grandchildren, Noah and Grace Davies; brothers, Joe (Denise) Burton, Tim Burton; brother-in-law, Steve Cramer; and nieces and nephews.

Butch was a loving husband and the best father ever! He was loyal, hardworking, immensely devoted to his craft and his family. Butch was a third generation master jeweler of nearly 50 years and owned his own shop. He served on the board of Heritage Christian School, Christian Tabernacle and served in the National Guard for six years. Butch loved the outdoors, every summer he looked forward to working in his yard with his wife, fishing and golfing.

Friends and family are invited for memorial and remembrance that will take place at the Burton home from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Butch loved rocks, so please bring one so we can place it in the garden in his memory. No flowers please, just bring yourself and a sweet memory of Butch. Arrangements entrusted the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019
