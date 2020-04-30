|
|
William R. Harding
78, of Carrollton, was called into the embrace of
the Lord on April 24, 2020. Born June 17, 1941 in Dellroy, the son of Delmer C. Harding and Mary B. Harding, he lived most of his life in Carroll county or on his farm in Bowerston. Bill was a proud Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as an electrical engineer on the USS Lynde McCormick. He was a farmer, and he loved to fish and hunt, and chat with the ladies while shopping. If he caught your ear he would talk about peeling potatoes while on mess duty in the Navy, how to make sure sheep had proper nutrition, or that time he aimed for a buck but ended up killing a Buckeye tree. While he was a farmer at heart, he also worked at Harding's Garage in Dellroy, NAPA auto in Carrollton, and Dover Molded Products.
He is survived by his sister, Ann (Norman) Zalewski; and his children: Jeanne (Keith) Obermeier, William J. (Naomi) Harding, and Faye (Damian) Seagraves; as well as eight grandchildren: Lauren, Rebecca, Beth, Katie, Kylie, Sierra, Nevaya and Camilla; nephew, Ian; and step-brother, Brett.
Burial will be May 1st., at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Living Waters Church of God in Dover:
GoFundMe at: https://bit.ly/2KHeGSp
or any Veterans cause.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020