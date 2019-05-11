|
|
William R. (Billy) Johns
39 of Beach City passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 following an mishap as the residence. He was born at Canton, the son of Sandra Mayle Johns and the late William S. Johns and had been a resident here 17 years. He was self employed at Construction Masters of Beach City and a member of the Brewster Moose.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Amanda Gore Johns whom he married Aug. 31, 2002; two sons, Dillon Fulton and Calob Johns and one daughter, Mykia Johns all of Beach City; three brothers, Brandon (Nicole) Johns of Canton, Sean (Andrea) Johns of Canal Fulton and Nick (Christina) Johns of Beach City; nieces and nephews, Jacob, Kane, Isaac, Amelia Sean Jr., and Carly.
A service celebrating Billy's life will be held, Monday May 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, 230 2nd. Ave., Beach City. Interment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City. Friends may call Monday from 10 to 12:30 at the funeral home. Condolences and messages of support may be made to www.lantzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2019