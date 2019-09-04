Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
William R. Meyers


1937 - 2019
William R. Meyers Obituary
William R. Meyers

82, of Canton passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was born Jan. 22, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late Robert and Hilda Meyers. Bill graduated from Timken High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1962. He was an avid McKinley Bulldog fan and was a season ticket holder for over 40 years. He retired from the Timken Company after 43 years of service. Bill enjoyed collecting, going to auctions and Hartville Flea Market. Bill always had his camera with him and enjoyed taking pictures and was nicknamed the Camera Man. Bill was a very generous person always giving to people in need. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Moseychuk; brother, Robert Meyers; niece, Darlene Stokoe and brother-in-law, Ronald Stokoe Sr. Bill is survived by his sister, Sally Stokoe; niece, Cindy (Rich) Marran; nephews, Ron Jr. (Jennifer) Stokoe, Jim (Tracy) Stokoe, Scott Meyers and Chris Meyers; great-nephews, R.J. and Zach Stokoe and Alec and Corey Marran; sister-in-law, Ellen Meyers. Family quote "See You Later Uncle Bill"

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the s or Stark County Humane Society. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019
