William R. Moushey Sr.,



was an original, a legend, the center of his family, a World War II veteran and a local police and union official who used his 99 years to offer hope and encouragement to a wide assortment of people. He died in his sleep of natural causes Wednesday morning at his beloved Lake Mohawk home. A native of Canton and the son of the late Verda and George Moushey, Bill grew up in the melting pot of the North East end, where neighbors of all backgrounds became his life-long friends. Bill was a humanitarian always ready to lend a hand but also an expert prankster who left an indelible mark on everyone he met. He never ceased to have a carefully crafted response to anyone he encountered, whether it was a practical joke, a witty rebuttal, or an unforgettable piece of life advice.



He attended Gibbs School and McKinley High School, graduating in 1941. While he was always a decent amateur athlete (except for golf), he often joked that his football career ended in high school when he learned he would have to tackle the Hall of Famer Marion Motley. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corp "for the duration" at the outset of World War II. He eventually was stationed in the Ascension Islands, an airplane refueling station, where he guarded the shores from German and Japanese submarines trying to disrupt the ability to move American aircraft to South America and beyond. He joked his only war-time encounter was with a massive sea turtle he shot on a beach, thinking it may have been an enemy combatant.



After the war, he met and fell in love with his late wife, Helen "Peggy" Adelaid Smith. They married on May 4, 1946 and spent a lifetime of love. While they didn't have an enormous amount of money, through hard work, they were able to travel, and most importantly, enjoy time with their fast-growing family. One of the most memorable trips was when Bill and Peggy joined up with a dozen or so other police buddies and their spouses to travel to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, then embark on a Caribbean cruise. Everything went well until they got to the cruise pier and found it was a Russian ship where no one spoke a word of English. Bill joked he booked the cruise because he got a deal. He said the borscht wasn't so bad (cha-ching). They loved the big band sound. We have no doubt that the two are dancing to the likes of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Frank Sinatra, and Patsy Cline (Peggy's favorite) as we speak.



On the professional front, after a brief stint in college, Bill worked in a foundry before earning a job as a patrolman with the Canton Police Department -- a place he would find a home for the next 26 years. Bill worked his way up from patrolman, including as a motorcycle patrolman, before finding his calling as a Crime Scene Investigator. He was trained in fingerprinting at the FBI's National Academy in Quantico, Va., and also became a skilled crime scene photographer. After retiring from the Canton PD, Bill worked as Chief of a Multi-County Felony Bureau in Southeast Ohio. He was also a Field Agent for the Ohio Peace Officer Training Agency. Bill also had a long association as a local and statewide officer in the Fraternal Order of Police, where he championed efforts to raise pay and improved working conditions for Canton's finest. He was also co-owner of Moushey's Pub on the south side of Pittsburgh, Pa.



There is no doubt he had a love of sports, even if as a golfer, his drives had magnets for water. He also was an avid Ohio State football fan and never missed a Cleveland Indians or Browns game. He was always ready to offer scathing commentary when any of his teams didn't meet his expectations. Among other things, Bill fashioned himself as an expert card player. Poker, Euchre, Gin Rummy, Chase the Ace, he played it all. For years, he showed his skills at weekly Euchre games at the North Canton Elks Club. He was known as a smack-talker, especially when he'd take on his grandchildren who became "dirty dogs" when they finally figured out how to beat him.



In addition to the North Canton Elks, he belonged to the Canton Eagles, the American Legion Malvern Post, and was a charter member of the Lake Mohawk Golf Club. He served as the President of the FOP Canton Lodge, President of the Lake Mohawk Fish Club and Director of Security at Lake Mohawk. He also served for many years as the FOP's Second District Trustee, which covered northeastern Ohio. Bill was particularly fond of Lake Mohawk, his home for 44 years. When he'd hear his kids talking about going on vacation, he would repeatedly wonder, 'why would you want to go anywhere but here [Mohawk]?'



Bill also had a love of food. He never missed a meal and was known for having the worst diet known to mankind. Nonetheless, in his later years, he would always ask, 'if my diet is so bad, why am I still alive?' As it turns out, eating cake and chocolate donuts for breakfast each morning served him quite well throughout his 99 years. Maybe what he always said is true, "you've gotta eat to live!" He certainly did.



Bill and Peggy's greatest triumph was their family. The couple had four children, Judy Pitts (Lake Mohawk/ Columbus, Ohio), Pam Haas (Fred, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), Bill Moushey Jr. (Kris, Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Scott (Leslie, Lake Mohawk, Ohio). Bill and Peggy were most proud of the fact that all of their children earned college degrees. Along with his children, the true joys of his life were his grandchildren, Marcie Pitts, Christopher Rand, Jessica Simms, Wil and Leah Moushey, and Rachel Moushey along with great-grandchildren Isabel, Ava, Amelia and Audrey. While it caused many years of tight schedules, Bill and Peggy attended many of their kids' and grandkids' events. Bill kept up the pace even after Peggy passed away in 2005. "Papa", as he was known by his grandkids, always had a pulse on the kids' activities and would be quick to jokingly offer commentary and reviews of their performances in sporting events or plays, always laced with love of course. Along with his family, Bill leaves a wide assortment of other relatives and friends, both dead and alive. He was particularly close with his sister, Sherry (Rick) Mancini; his brother, Ron (Ursula) Moushey; his late sister, Katie; his late brother, George "Junior" (Dorothy); his cousins, Warren Cunningham, the late John Oliver (Joyce) as well as his son John, Deputy Chief of the Stark County Sheriff's Office.



In his memory, the family asks that you live by his advice. Eat to live. You can't drink it all. Family is the most important thing. Eat your crust, it puts hair on your chest. When you dance, rub bellies. Hit 'em harder than they hit you. Due to the pandemic, there will be no public services. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, Malvern, Ohio, 44644.



