Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
WILLIAM RIESE


1962 - 2019
WILLIAM RIESE Obituary
William Riese 1962 - 2019

age 57, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Cornelius, NC. He was born July 26, 1962, in Massillon. He worked and lived in Columbus, Ohio where he met the love of his life, Jeannie Overby. He moved to Charlotte where he worked with his brothers in their construction company. William had a great love of fishing with his grandmother Norma, and a great knowledge of horses and horse racing. He was loved by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife, Jeannie, William is survived by father and step mother, William A. and Carol Riese; mother and step-father, Sylvia (Riese) and Loren Bishop; brothers, Michael (Angela) Riese, Rick Riese; niece, Sara Riese; nephew, Adam Riese; and great nephews, Cooper and Creighton Riese.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jamie Riese.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Funeral service will follow beginning at 7 P.M. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019
