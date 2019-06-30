|
William S. "Bill" DiGiacomo
age 60 of Canton, OH passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on January 3, 1959 in Canton to the late Joseph and Geraldine DiGiacomo. He was a 1978 graduate of GlenOak High School. Following graduation, he joined Roofers Local #88 and was a Journeyman roofer. Bill was an avid outdoor sportsman, did home remodeling and enjoyed perfecting the craft of wine making passed down through his Italian heritage.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Gale (Best) DiGiacomo, step-daughter Sarah (Chris) Patchin and the two lights of Bill's life, grandsons Sam and Jonah, sisters Linda (Robert) Reynolds, Esabel (Jay) Dunlap, Georgia (John) Gerros, brother Joseph (Nellie) DiGiacomo, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill will be deeply missed by his family, many dear friends, and 3 special cats.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care (2821 Woodlawn Ave NW Canton, OH 44708). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019