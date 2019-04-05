|
|
William S. Hewett 1924-2019
Age 94, passed away on April 2, 2019, at Copeland Oaks Retirement Center. He was born July 28, 1924 in St. Paul Minnesota to the late Maurice and Jesse Lee (Berry) Hewett. He was a retired stock broker. He also spent many years developing two housing subdivisions. He was a charter member of the Wilderness Center of Wilmot, and a member of the Canton Ski Club, Mad Hatter Canoe Club, Ohio Buckeye Trail, and a 60 year member of Toastmasters. William was an inspiration to all of us to be healthy and active. He participated in and won several medals in triathlons and as a swimmer in the Ohio Senior Olympics. He was extremely informed and thoughtful on topics of interest to him such as politics/government, world religions, travel, and of course, fitness. He was a proud Veteran of The United States Navy while serving in WWII.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn (Fischer) Hewett. They were married on August 14, 1948. Daughters, Joanne (Dennis) Fox of Canton and Susan (Brad) Henderson of Hanoverton. Sons, Charles (Beth) Hewett of Hanoverton and Thomas (Renata) Hewett of Colorado. Daughter-in-law, Maureen O'hare. There are 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth Grinnan and brother, Richard Hewett and son, John Hewett.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Chapel of Copeland Oaks. Pastor David Parry will officiate the service. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Wilderness Center, PO Box 202 Wilmot, OH 44689 or Copeland Oaks Foundation at 800 S. 15 Street, Sebring, OH 44672. Arrangements by Dean's Funeral Home, Sebring. Friends may send condolences online at
www.deansfuneralhome.com
Dean's Funeral Home
330-938-2744
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019