William "Bill" S. Merriman IV
age 53, of Homerville passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Canton on May 15, 1966, to William and Sandra Merriman. He was a 1985 graduate of Perry High School and enlisted to the Ohio Army National Guard where he served for 6 years. He was successful, respected, and well known in the Lighting and Energy Service Industry for the past 25 years. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He had a unique ability to bring laughter to all those who had the privilege of meeting him. He was also a diehard Dallas Cowboys Fan passing the passion on to many in his family. Bill was known for his deep faith in Christ, love for his family and giving nature. He organized his annual fish fry to collect donations for those less fortunate.
Bill was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Brad LaBuda. He is survived by his mother; his son, Zach (Savanna) Merriman; siblings, Michele (Jeff) Diss, Debbie (Harry) Ritz, Suzanne (David) LaBuda; nieces and nephews, Andrew (Melinda) Ritz, Christina (Josh) Barrick, Matt (Brittany) Ritz, Diana (Billy) Weaver, Danielle (Joel) Martin, Jessica (Jeremy) Darst, Paul LaBuda, Allison (Derek Rohr) LaBuda, and Michael LaBuda; and numerous great-nieces and nephews who will ever lovingly remember their "Uncle Bill."
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Greaves officiating. Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and again on Monday from 10 to 11 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aultman Patient CancerCare Fund at www.aultmanfoundation.org. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 10, 2020