The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Merriman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. "Bill" Merriman IV


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William S. "Bill" Merriman IV Obituary
William "Bill" S. Merriman IV

age 53, of Homerville passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Canton on May 15, 1966, to William and Sandra Merriman. He was a 1985 graduate of Perry High School and enlisted to the Ohio Army National Guard where he served for 6 years. He was successful, respected, and well known in the Lighting and Energy Service Industry for the past 25 years. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He had a unique ability to bring laughter to all those who had the privilege of meeting him. He was also a diehard Dallas Cowboys Fan passing the passion on to many in his family. Bill was known for his deep faith in Christ, love for his family and giving nature. He organized his annual fish fry to collect donations for those less fortunate.

Bill was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Brad LaBuda. He is survived by his mother; his son, Zach (Savanna) Merriman; siblings, Michele (Jeff) Diss, Debbie (Harry) Ritz, Suzanne (David) LaBuda; nieces and nephews, Andrew (Melinda) Ritz, Christina (Josh) Barrick, Matt (Brittany) Ritz, Diana (Billy) Weaver, Danielle (Joel) Martin, Jessica (Jeremy) Darst, Paul LaBuda, Allison (Derek Rohr) LaBuda, and Michael LaBuda; and numerous great-nieces and nephews who will ever lovingly remember their "Uncle Bill."

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Greaves officiating. Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and again on Monday from 10 to 11 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aultman Patient CancerCare Fund at www.aultmanfoundation.org. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now