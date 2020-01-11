|
William "Bill" S. Merriman IV
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Greaves officiating. Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and again on Monday from 10 to 11 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aultman Patient CancerCare Fund at www.aultmanfoundation.org Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020