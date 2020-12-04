William T. Gaut80, of Navarre, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his family on Monday morning, November 30, 2020. Born in Navarre, August 10, 1940, a son to the late Theodore and Fern (Owens) Gaut, Bill attended Navarre High School. Prior to his retirement he invested 37 faithful years of service to the Norfolk & Southern Railroad. A loving husband, a devoted dad, grandpa and great-grandpa and a tremendously loyal friend, Bill held membership in the Sugarcreek Valley Coon & Beagle Hunters Association in Brewster. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting with his dogs. For a time he bred, trained and showed his hunters competitively. He also enjoyed the company of friends from the Navarre Moose. He loved attending sporting events; first to watch his own children and later to cheer on his grandchildren. Bill was a dedicated fan. He also had a sweet tooth, never refusing a dessert, especially a big bowl of ice-cream. Anyone driving by the house always looked for Bill sitting on the porch and expected to see a friendly wave.Predeceased by his parents; his sister, Betty and brother-in-law, Jim Runyon and sister-in-law, Maryann Gaut; Bill is survived by his best friend and wife of sixty years, Donna L. (Klein) Gaut, of the home; their children, William "Bill" (Loi) Gaut, Jr., Barbara Gaut and Michael (Jodie) Gaut, all of Navarre; grandchildren, Tasha (Jason) West, Lindsey Gaut, Leah (Garett) Manack, Lizabeth Gaut, Cashe and Cassidy Gaut; great-grandchildren, Matthew Snyder, Livie and Gavin Manack; and brother, Ralph Gaut, also of Navarre.Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. (TODAY) Friday, December 4, 2020 at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences from close family and friends one hour prior to the services, 10-11:00 (TODAY) Friday morning in the funeral home. Face masks are essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. Attendance for the funeral will be limited to immediate family but after paying your respects, you can join us at the cemetery for the committal. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at:330-879-5433