William T. Loyd
1954 - 2020
William T. Loyd

age 66 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 7, 1954, in Cairo, Georgia the son of the late Early and Agnes (Maloy) Loyd. He was a 15 year Army veteran. While stationed in Korea he met and married his wife, Soon. He was a member of the NRA, he loved fishing and was an avid history buff and gun enthusiast.

William is survived by his wife, Soon Loyd; son, Bruce Loyd daughter, Helen (Jerry) Carpenter; grandson, Xavier; five siblings, Diane, Don, Earl, Shirley, and Jane. He was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st ST NE, Massillon at 11 A.M. with Rev. Calvin Hamblin officiating. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 A.M. Burial to follow the service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Masks are mandatory as well as social distancing. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Soon and family. I didn't know William but worked with Bruce for many years. My thoughts are with you and your family. I pray that you can find peace and hold tight, good memories with your family. May God bless you.
Gene Stefani
Friend
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
