William T. Loyd
age 66 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 7, 1954, in Cairo, Georgia the son of the late Early and Agnes (Maloy) Loyd. He was a 15 year Army veteran. While stationed in Korea he met and married his wife, Soon. He was a member of the NRA, he loved fishing and was an avid history buff and gun enthusiast.
William is survived by his wife, Soon Loyd; son, Bruce Loyd daughter, Helen (Jerry) Carpenter; grandson, Xavier; five siblings, Diane, Don, Earl, Shirley, and Jane. He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st ST NE, Massillon at 11 A.M. with Rev. Calvin Hamblin officiating. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 A.M. Burial to follow the service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Masks are mandatory as well as social distancing. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
