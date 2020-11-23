Or Copy this URL to Share

William T. LoydFuneral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st ST NE, Massillon at 11 A.M. with Rev. Calvin Hamblin officiating. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 A.M. Burial to follow the service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Masks are mandatory as well as social distancing. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

