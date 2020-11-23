1/
William T. Loyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T. Loyd

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st ST NE, Massillon at 11 A.M. with Rev. Calvin Hamblin officiating. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 A.M. Burial to follow the service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Masks are mandatory as well as social distancing. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved