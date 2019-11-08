|
William Taft Gouge
Age 83, of Canton, passed away Wed. Nov. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1936 in Avery County, N.C., a son of the late William and Pearl Gouge, and was a Canton resident most of his life. Taft retired in 1999 from Union Metal Mfg. Co. He was a member of Faith Bible Church, and a volunteer and member of the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Gouge. Taft is survived by his wife, Judith M. Gouge, with whom he celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 22nd; two daughters and one son, Janice (Tim) O'Brien, JoEllen (Eric) Huff, and Steven Gouge; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christina (James) Gregory and Penny Tisdale.
A Praise Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Faith Bible Church, 6655 Firestone Rd. NE, Canton, OH 44721, with Pastor Ray Russ officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-1:30 p.m. Sunday before the Service and during a luncheon following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Taft's memory may be made to the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019