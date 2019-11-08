Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Faith Bible Church
6655 Firestone Rd. NE
Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Faith Bible Church
6655 Firestone Rd. NE
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gouge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Taft Gouge


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Taft Gouge Obituary
William Taft Gouge

Age 83, of Canton, passed away Wed. Nov. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1936 in Avery County, N.C., a son of the late William and Pearl Gouge, and was a Canton resident most of his life. Taft retired in 1999 from Union Metal Mfg. Co. He was a member of Faith Bible Church, and a volunteer and member of the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Gouge. Taft is survived by his wife, Judith M. Gouge, with whom he celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 22nd; two daughters and one son, Janice (Tim) O'Brien, JoEllen (Eric) Huff, and Steven Gouge; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christina (James) Gregory and Penny Tisdale.

A Praise Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Faith Bible Church, 6655 Firestone Rd. NE, Canton, OH 44721, with Pastor Ray Russ officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-1:30 p.m. Sunday before the Service and during a luncheon following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Taft's memory may be made to the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -