|
|
William Thiemeke "Together Again"
age 90, of Hartville passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Cleveland to the late William and Elizabeth (Engle) Thiemeke. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Mae (Steiner) Thiemeke. He is survived by his daughter, Jan (Jean) Mougel; his son, William (Maureen) Thiemeke; five grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon) Hamm, Gabrielle Mougel, Dominique (Rebecca) Mougel, Sophia Thiemeke, and Madison Thiemeke; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Layla and Korbin. Our family would like to send a special Thank You to Hospice, for their loving care and support during his final days.
William's care has been entrusted to Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. A private family service will be held for William with a private burial at St. Francis Cemetery in Medina, OH. Memorial donations may be made in William's name to The , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. ONLINE CONDOLENCES at WWW.CARLSONFUNERALHOMES.COM.
Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services,
330-722-5888
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020