William "Stanley" VanDyne
Age 89, of Paris, passed away Monday morning August 3, 2020, in Aultman Hospital. Stanley was born January 26, 1931, in Hastings, WV, the son of the late Joseph A. and Rhoda A. (Knisley) VanDyne. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from Western Electric. If you were to talk to Stanley, you would realize he liked to talk and that he had a very humorous side. He enjoyed weekend bartending at several establishments in the Canton area. Following retirement he enjoyed being a driver for Spitzer Chevrolet.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Romona, the love of his life. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage this past June 21st. Also surviving are daughters: Vanessa Mayo, Valerie VanDyne, Vicky (Kevin) Gillilan, Alexis VanDyne; son, Donald Timothy (Tammy) VanDyne; brother, Donald VanDyne; grandchildren, Kari (Rick) Coffey, Jessica Bernardi; five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Ruth Lemasters; brother, Dwayne VanDyne; and son-in-law, George "Greg" Mayo.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com
