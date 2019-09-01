|
William (Bill) W. Trott
Passed in peace Aug. 15, 2019, at the age of 92 in Rochester, N.Y. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marjorie Miller Trott, a native of Canton, now residing in Rochester. Also surviving are his daughters, Lynne (Denny) Kolp from North Canton and Joy (David) Irwin from Rochester, and four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Bill was a caring, devoted and fun-loving family man, an accomplished cook and baker, a skillful leader and entrepreneur, and world traveler. He was well known in the Canton area as proprietor of Trotts's Bakery and Delicatessen in North Canton and Cleo's Chocolate Pecan Shoppe in Canton. He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. During retirement years in Florida, he served as president of the Summertrees Homeowners Association and as president of PORT – a non-profit travel association. Bill and Marge planned and escorted trips for their membership throughout the world.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place Sept. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton. We invite friends and family to stay and visit after the ceremony. Additional background and memory sharing opportunities available at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to either The Ocean Cleanup Project
(theoceancleanup.com/ donate) or (stjude.org/give).
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019