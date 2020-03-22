|
|
William (Bill) W. Wagner
age 62 of Massillon passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was born July 15, 1957 to Layman W. and Vera E.V (Stull) Wagner in Canton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Perry High School and worked locally in the steel industry for The Timken Company for nearly 30 years. He loved nature, being in it and with it, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was kind, honest beyond words, loving, and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He was loved deeply by Bonnie and Kristina and they will hold him in their hearts eternally. Above all else, Bill loved being with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren Jordan and Henri. Our family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff that helped us in immeasurable ways. Especially those at Tri-County Hematology and Oncology and Mercy Medical Center (4th & 8th floor staff especially).
A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Bill's honor to Brewster Fire Department, who always came to our rescue in time of need. Please sign the online guestbook at:
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020