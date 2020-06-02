William "Bill" Walker
William "Bill" Walker

70, of Perry Twp., passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 31, 1949 and was employed in the billing department with LTV Steel for several years. Later in life Bill worked in telemarketing until his retirement. He was very handy and enjoyed building and fixing computers. He loved spending time at Lake Erie and had a great sense of humor.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Walker and Betty Walker Martin; and his wife, Ann Marie Walker on Oct. 7, 2019. He leaves his daughters, Elizabeth and Kelly; brother, Tom (Marion) Walker; sister, Sharon (Rich) Uline; grandpup, Chips and several nieces and nephews who thought he was the funniest person ever.

In honoring his wishes, Bill will be cremated and there will be no services. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
