Willie C. Teasley, Sr.
76, of Canton, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1943 to the late Samuel Teasley Sr. and Willie Carrie Bonner. Willie was employed at Luntz Corporation which later became PSC Metals for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. He was also employed at Church's Chicken for 18 years and currently working at WalMart for the last 15 years. Willie was a very hardworking man and wonderful husband and father. He enjoyed life, listening to Southern Soul Blues, being outside, working in his garden and on his vehicles. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Teasley; son, Michael Teasley; daughter, Nicole Teasley; sister, Mary Catherine Teasley-White; and brothers, Charles E. Teasley, Sr., and William H. Teasley. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Willie C. Teasley, Jr., Neshell Williams, Classie Nichole Hawthorne and Harriet Ann Teasley; grandchildren: Amari, Kimora, Ayvon, Elijah, Lamont, Tyler, James and Latoya; sister, Hattie B. (Emmanuel E.) Turley and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel with Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
to send condolences.
