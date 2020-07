Willie C.Teasley Sr.Funeral services will be Friday at 12 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel with Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 am-12 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed, 330-477-6721