Willie L. Tharp
a lifelong resident of Canton, Ohio departed this life Saturday morning, August 8, 2020. As a beloved father, grandfather, entrepreneur, and friend, Willie will be greatly missed. He was born on July 1, 1938 to William T. and Lola Mae Tharp. He retired from Willie's Muffler Shop located on Navarre Road SW of Canton Ohio as a proud self-employed auto mechanic of over fifty years of service. As a staple to the community, Mr. Willie Tharp was a determined, hardworking employer that was dedicated to his customers. His drive to succeed in all that he accomplished allowed for him to become a leader among men while enjoying the simple things in life which included his hobbies of fishing, hunting and gunsmithing.
In addition to his parents, William and Lola Tharp, he was preceded in death by siblings, Samuel Tharp, Mattie Smart and Elizabeth Felton; stepson Ronnie Hill; and grandson Kareem Hill. Mr. Willie Tharp's legacy will survive through the memories and lives of his daughters, Karen Riffle, Vonita Tharp and Charlotte Tharp; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of other treasured relatives.
Visitation and service Thursday in The Schneeberger Funeral Home from 5-7 pm. Committal service will be Friday at 11 am at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the family. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237